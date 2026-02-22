Driver dies in crash on U.S. 12 in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch near the Chehalis Indian Reservation on Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m., the woman was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 close to Rochester when her car left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch on the right side of the road, according to a WSP report.

U.S. 12 was blocked for nearly five hours as crews investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

