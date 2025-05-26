Driver crashes in Everett, guardrail goes through entire car

A driver is lucky to be alive after they crashed into a guardrail-- and that guardrail went right through the car.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Everett Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on southbound I-5, near Everett Mall Way.

The car had heavy damage with “the guardrail penetrating the firewall all the way to the back window,” according to Everett Fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Washington State Patrol is investigating.

Everett Fire wants to remind drivers to:

- Slow down and follow the speed limit.

- Keep appropriate space between vehicles.

- Use your turn signals.

- Keep your eyes on the road.

- Put the cell phone down while driving.

- If you’re feeling tired, pull over to rest.

- Always wear your seatbelt.

- Drive sober.

- Be patient and courteous

