Driver crashes after trying to run from deputies at 100 mph in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a driver crashed after trying to run from deputies on Sunday night, injuring two passengers.

A deputy saw a Dodge Charger speeding on Martin Way and when the driver noticed the sheriff’s vehicle do a U-turn, they took off at over 100 miles per hour, TCSO said.

The deputy caught up and found the car had crashed into a barrier near an onramp onto I-5 with four people inside.

Two passengers were injured, including one who appeared to be paralyzed, while the other suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

TSCO says the driver and severely injured passenger are active military.

The charger had a fake license plate reading “NOT 5.0″ and a trunk-mounted camera used to film videos and taunt police in high-speed chases, Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders said in a social media post.

The driver was arrested and is facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving and possession of a firearm.

