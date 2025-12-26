Local

Driver cited for negligent driving after rolling car on SR-7 on Christmas

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Driver cited for negligence after rolling car on SR-7 on Christmas Photo Courtesy: WSP
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for negligent driving after rolling a car on State Route 7 on Christmas.

Luckily, nobody was injured.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened along SR-7, near 112th Street South.

WSP troopers responded and confirmed that only one vehicle was involved, and nobody was hurt, but Trooper Watts says the driver was cited for Negligent Driving in the 2nd Degree.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read