Driver cited for negligent driving after rolling car on SR-7 on Christmas

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for negligent driving after rolling a car on State Route 7 on Christmas.

Luckily, nobody was injured.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened along SR-7, near 112th Street South.

WSP troopers responded and confirmed that only one vehicle was involved, and nobody was hurt, but Trooper Watts says the driver was cited for Negligent Driving in the 2nd Degree.

Troopers in Pierce County are at a collision on SR-7 and 112th St. S for a 1 car-rollover collision. No injuries sustained but the driver was cited for Negligent Driving in the 2nd Degree.#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/b0AG2LCCCP — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) December 26, 2025

