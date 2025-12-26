Driver accused of driving drunk after crash kills pedestrian in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department says that a pedestrian died from injuries related to a car crash on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at S 1st and S 6th St. at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say that a pedestrian ran into the road before getting hist by the car.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, seems to have been drinking at some point, according to police.

She was eventually arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail on vehicular homicide charges.

Yakima Police say they are still investigating the accident and ask if you have any information to call Officer Darius William at 509-306-3814.

©2025 Cox Media Group