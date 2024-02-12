Dozens of Snohomish County groups receive tourism grants

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — What does a bridge tournament in Lynnwood, a wine festival in Mukilteo, and the Arlington SkyFest all have in common?

They’re three of 39 organizations that just received grants because they support local tourism in Snohomish County.

In all, the county has given a total of $600,000 in grants to the groups around the county. The grants are funded by the county’s Hotel-Motel Small Fund.

“Tourism is a core component of Snohomish County’s economy, and many families depend on visitor spending for their livelihoods. People from across the world travel here to explore our beautiful and diverse natural resources, thriving small business community, and innovative aerospace sector,” said Snohomish Executive Dave Somers.

Sommers said in a press release that visitors brought in $1.45 billion into the local economy in 2022. Those tourists help account for 15,105 jobs – about 5% of all employment – in the county.

“These grants help boost visitation so that more communities can sustainably explore our singular county with attractions that can’t be found anywhere else,” said Sommers.

