Dozens of evidence markers litter scene of Tacoma double shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Hours later, Tacoma Police remain at the scene where gunshots erupted early Wednesday, leaving two people hurt.

Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd told us the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. near Ninth and Pacific in the downtown area, not far from the Rialto Theater.

The two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyd said one suspect is in custody.

KIRO 7 News video from the scene showed more than 50 evidence markers scattered across the street.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Tacoma double shooting The shooting near Ninth and Pacific in the downtown area left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. (KIRO 7 News)

Many of them are near a dark minivan.

As of 5:30 a.m., a forensic investigator was documenting the crime scene, which is cordoned off with police tape.

It is not yet known what led up to the gunfire.

©2024 Cox Media Group