Dozens of evidence markers litter scene of Tacoma double shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Hours later, Tacoma Police remain at the scene where gunshots erupted early Wednesday, leaving two people hurt.
Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd told us the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. near Ninth and Pacific in the downtown area, not far from the Rialto Theater.
The two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Boyd said one suspect is in custody.
KIRO 7 News video from the scene showed more than 50 evidence markers scattered across the street.
Many of them are near a dark minivan.
As of 5:30 a.m., a forensic investigator was documenting the crime scene, which is cordoned off with police tape.
It is not yet known what led up to the gunfire.
