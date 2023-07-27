Dozens of evidence markers litter scene of shooting investigation in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police are investigating a shooting involving two scenes early Thursday.

One person was hurt.

The shots were fired at Southeast 240th Street and 112th Avenue Southeast in the East Hill area.

More than 30 evidence markers are scattered on the ground where police have the intersection blocked off.

The second scene at Southeast 230th Place and 114th Way Southeast is where the victim was found, about two miles away from where they were shot.

Both directions of 240th Street/James Street are closed in both directions from 108th Avenue Southeast to 112th Avenue Southeast.

Crime scene investigators were seen taking photos in the area.

Kent Police have not provided any information about what led up to the gunfire or how badly the victim was hurt.

This story is developing.

