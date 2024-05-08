U.S. Coast Guard returns to Port Angeles with over $50 million in cocaine

A U.S. Coast Guard patrol in the Pacific Ocean returned to Port Angeles Friday after a 54-day mission, where the crew interdicted over $50 million in cocaine.

The 3,858 pounds of cocaine interdiction was part of a coordinated effort to disrupt smuggling efforts in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Cutter Active patrolled over 12,000 nautical miles -- nearly the width of five trips across the continental United States.

“Any interdiction at sea is challenging, with a variety of factors at every step, and no two are ever the same,” said Cmdr. Adam Disque, Active’s commanding officer. “The cases we encountered on this patrol were particularly difficult, and the crew fought through obstacles at every turn, working extremely hard to accomplish this mission. I could not be more proud of the team as they fully embodied our cutter’s nickname, ‘The Li’l Tough Guy’.”





