Dozens displaced after fire damages Kirkland apartments

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A fire at a Kirkland apartment complex forced about 30 people from their homes.

The fire at The Preserve at Forbes Creek complex, at 10707 111th Court, was reported at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple ground-floor units were affected. Many have smoke damage, according to Kirkland Fire.

No one was hurt.

Crews are working with the property management company to help those who were displaced find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bothell Fire, Eastside Fire & Rescue, and Redmond Fire helped Kirkland Fire crews put out the flames.

