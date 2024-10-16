Downtown Tacoma is getting a pride-themed crosswalk

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is showing its support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

On Wednesday, the city council approved $35,000 for the project.

“Crosswalks are about connecting communities and bridging divides, and this pride-themed crosswalk will be a powerful display of our commitment to inclusivity,” said Council Member Kristina Walker in a news release.

It will be installed between 9th Street and 11th Street on Broadway.

The location is in the heart of downtown Tacoma, next to schools, theaters, art, transit centers, and public green space.

It is also where the Downtown Farmers Market takes place in the summertime.

“As Tacoma’s first out queer female council member, I am engaged with our queer community and know firsthand that our community has been asking the City to increase visibility and welcoming in Tacoma through a Pride-themed decorative crosswalk,” said Council Member Olgy Diaz.

“Tacoma has a long history of being a welcoming and inclusive city to the LGBTQIA2+ community and we are long overdue for a celebratory crosswalk in our downtown core.”

The City’s Public Works Department will work with the City’s Arts Program to develop a design.

Instead of paint, the city says markings will be done with higher-durability plastic, to allow for a longer-lasting design.

The goal is to have it installed before Tacoma’s Pride Month in July 2025.

©2024 Cox Media Group