Summer concerts coming to the greater Seattle area

SEATTLE — If you're looking to dance the night away or sing your heart out, there are plenty of options for you this summer. Below is a list of some of the concerts coming to the greater Seattle area. The venues are listed in alphabetical order.





Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle

Wu-Tang Forever – The Final Chamber

Date: June 28

Time: 8 p.m.

Barry Manilow

Date: July 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Incubus

Date: July 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Performing MORNING VIEW In Its Entirety + The Hits

Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour

Date: July 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Death Cab for Cutie

Dates: Jul 31 + Aug 02

Time: 8 p.m. for both shows

Plans 20th Anniversary

Lady Gaga – The Mayhem Ball

Dates: Aug 06 - Aug 09

Time: 8 p.m. for all shows

Shinedown - Dance, Kid, Dance

Date: August 08

Time: 7 p.m.

Nine Inch Nails - Peel It Back Tour 2025

Date: August 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Alabama Shakes

Date: August 16

Time: 8 p.m.

Neumos - Seattle

Tokimonsta with Shima

Dates: June 6 + 7

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m. for all shows

RINI

Date: June 9

Time: 7 p.m.

The Bridge City Sinners

Hot Damn Scandal + Sister Wife Sex Strike

Date: June 12

Time: 7 p.m.

EMM

Date: June 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Trousdale

Beanie + Nia Ashleigh + Buffchick

Date: June 17

Time: 7 p.m.

Fu Manchu

Date: June 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Broncho

Date: June 22

Time: 7 p.m.

Provoker

Date: June 24

Time: 7 p.m.

Greer

Date: June 25

Time: 7 p.m.

Honestav

Damien Styles

Date: June 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Wavves

Beach Goons + Death Lens

Date: June 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Low Cut Connie

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Tropical F**k Storm

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Ben Kewller

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Of Montreal

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Cap’n Jazz

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

BashfortheWorld

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Late Night Drive Home

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Vansire

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

Horsegirl

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

The Sword

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

WeGhost

Date:

Time: 7 p.m.

NW Washington Fair - Lynden

La Original Banda El Limon

Date: August 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Jake Owen

Date: August 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Chandler Moore

Date: August 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Hip Hop Throwback Night

Featuring Chingy, Ginuwine and Ying Yang Twins

Date: August 15

Time: 7 p.m.

ZZ Top

Date: August 16

Time: 7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre - Seattle

Banks - Off With Her Head

Date: June 4

Time: 8 p.m.

Hauser

Date: June 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Ben Rector

Date: June 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Jugni King Arif Lohar

Date: June 8

Time: 7 p.m.

BINI

Date: June 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Pixies

Date: June 23 + 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

The Dropout

Date: June 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

BIBI

Date: June 26

Time: 8 p.m.

Jessie Reyez

Date: July 26

Time: 8 p.m.

Royel Otis

Date: August 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Jorja Smith

Date: August 8

Time: 8 p.m.

Ethel Cain

Date: August 12 + 13

Time: 8 p.m.

Keshi

Date: August 15

Time: 8 p.m.

Buddy Guy

Date: August 16

Time: 8 p.m.

The Fray

Date: August 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Showbox - Seattle

Napalm Death & Melvins

Date: June 2

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Blondshell

Date: June 3

Time: 8 p.m.

Livingston

Date: June 6

Time: 8 p.m.

Bayside

Date: June 11 + 12

Time: 8 p.m.

Ashe

Date: June 16

Time: 8 p.m.

n.SSign

Date: June 19

Time: 8 p.m.

MIYAVI

Date: June 20

Time: 9 p.m.

Beats Antique

Date: June 21

Time: 9 p.m.

Valerie June

Date: June 22

Time: 8 p.m.

Perfume Genius

Date: June 26

Time: 8 p.m.

EKKSTACY

Date: July 2

Time: 8 p.m.

DJ HYO

Date: July 10

Time: 9 p.m.

Infected Mushroom

Date: July 19

Time: 9 p.m.

The Church

Date: July 24

Time: 8 p.m.

The Damned

Date: July 25

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Jake Scott

Date: July 29

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Hedwig & The Angry Inch & Rocky Horror Show

Date: August 2

Time: 8 p.m.

Black Happy

Date: August 8 + 9

Time: 8 p.m.

Buckethead

Date: August 14

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Acceptance

Date: August 22

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Collie Buddz

Date: August 31

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Showbox SODO - Seattle

Malcom Todd

Date: June 6

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Kayzo

Date: June 7

Time: 8 p.m.

Grentperez

Date: June 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Trevor Hall

Date: June 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Ninja Sex Party

Date: June 18

Time: 9 p.m.

Panchiko

Date: June 19

Time: 8 p.m.

The Kooks

Date: June 21

Time: 8 p.m.

CIX

Date: July 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Idobi Radio Summer School

Taylor Acorn, Rain City Drive, Charlotte Sands, If Not For Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action and Huddy

Date: July 22

Time: 5 p.m.

Kevin Kaarl

Date: July 25

Time: 8 p.m.

Streetlight Manifesto

Date: July 27

Time: 8 p.m.

Tacoma Dome

Ado

Date: July 10

Time: 8 p.m.

A.R. Raham

Date: July 20

Time: 7 p.m.

ATEEZ - 2025 World Tour

Date: July 30

Time: 7 p.m.

WAMU Theater - Seattle

Jay Shetty - On Purpose Live Tour

Date: June 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Ivan Cornejo

Date: June 6

Time: 8 p.m.

LSZEE - LSDREAM X CLOZEE

Date: June 13 + 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Pierce The Veil

Date: June 22

Time: 7 p.m.

The Driver Era - Obsession Tour

Date: July 9

Time: 8 p.m.

The Marias

Date: July 27

Time: 8 p.m.

Simple Plan

Date: August 9

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Joy

Date: August 20

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Ken Carson

Date: August 19

Time: 8 p.m.

Teddy Swims

Date: August 31

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Washington State Fair - Puyallup

TOTO + Christopher Cross + Men At Work

Date: August 29

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Riley Green with Josh Ross

Date: August 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Meghan Trainor with ellis

Date: August 31

Time: 7:30 p.m.

