Double stabbing in downtown Seattle leaves man with critical wounds

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a double stabbing in an area that is a hot spot for crime.

Officers were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street at around 3 a.m. after a Metro bus driver called 911.

Police arrived to find a 29-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds. A short time later, a second victim, a 48-year-old man, was found. His stab wounds were critical.

Both men were taken to Harborview.

Police said an argument or physical fight led up to the stabbings. It is not known if others were involved.

A knife was found in a nearby parking garage.

Seattle Police Department spokesperson Judinna Gulpan said the Third Avenue and Pike Street corridor has been a problem area for crime.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Seattle Police at 206-223-5000.

