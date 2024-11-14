Don’t fall for it: Auburn Police warning businesses about woman known for scams

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department is warning businesses about a woman they say is an expert scammer.

Police say Jasmine Willie has a history of going into businesses, making false claims of racism, and demanding large amounts of money for refunds without showing proof she ever bought anything.

An Auburn Police spokesperson said Willie has stolen from several businesses over the last few years. In one case from Nov. 12, she went into a store and asked the manager if she could get a refund for some spoiled food she bought to donate to her church. She claimed she had come to the store the previous night and the clerk working at that time discriminated against her.

Police said on that same night, she also stole from two other businesses in Auburn, getting away with a total of $800 between the three companies.

Willie has multiple arrest warrants in both Pierce and King counties.

The bottom line: If Willie comes into your store, don’t give her any money and call 911 immediately.





