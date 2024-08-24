Domestic disturbance prompts large police presence across from SeaTac airport

SEATAC, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office, SeaTac police, and Burien police are responding to an active domestic disturbance near Seattle Tacoma Airport.

According to a nearby resident, a “heavy police presence” was seen at the Polaris at SeaTac apartment complex on Saturday around noon, with police apparently utilizing drones and riot gear.

KIRO 7 spoke with the King County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that the incident was an ongoing and active situation. They added that crisis negotiators were on the scene, but did not want to share any further information at this time in the interest of protecting responding crews and community members.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

