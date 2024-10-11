DOJ hits LA Fitness with discrimination lawsuit, demands changes

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that Fitness International LLC, known as LA Fitness, will be sued for discriminating against those with disabilities at its gyms and Fitness clubs.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges LA Fitness violated the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act by not having equal access to fitness services and facilities and charging extra fees to people with disabilities.

DOJ alleges that broken pool lifts and inoperable elevators have prevented people with disabilities from having access. At times, people with disabilities have gotten stuck hanging over the water, requiring staff to assist or crawl out of the water on their own, the lawsuit claimed.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that people with disabilities were charged additional fees to have a personal assistant help them use the facilities.

“Access to physical fitness activity is crucial for promoting the health and well-being of all Americans, including those with disabilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “For over 30 years, the ADA has prohibited gyms and fitness clubs like LA Fitness from denying patrons with disabilities the opportunity to use and enjoy facilities enjoyed by patrons without disabilities. Through this lawsuit, the Justice Department seeks to eliminate LA Fitness’s discriminatory barriers and ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to fully participate at their local LA Fitness gym and fitness clubs.”

The DOJ is asking the court to stop LA Fitness from charging an additional fee for bringing personal assistance and to make its facilities and equipment accessible.

DOJ is also asking the court for monetary damages for those who were discriminated against or charged extra fees.

If you or someone you know had trouble accessing an LA Fitness gym or fitness club because of a disability, including due to a broken pool lift or elevator, or if you were charged an extra fee to have someone help you access LA Fitness’ equipment, please call 1-888-392-5417 or email Claims.LAFitness@usdoj.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group