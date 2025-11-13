Dog rescued from cliffside in Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — Crews in Anacortes rescued a dog named Shandi after he had gotten lost near the Cap Sante lookout on Monday afternoon.

Community service members with the Anacortes Police Department (APD) launched a drone with a thermal imaging camera and found the dog’s location, according to police.

Rescuers with the Anacortes Fire Department set up a rope system and rappelled down to secure Shandi and brought him down to a marine boat waiting below.

The dog was returned after a short boat ride to land and reunited with his owner.

