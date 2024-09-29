A dog is dead after the sitter’s dog brutal attack in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Federal Way man wants to spread awareness after his dog was violently attacked and killed while being cared for by a pet sitter employed by Rover.

Rover is a Seattle-based pet-sitting and walking company.

Jeff Nufeld told KIRO 7 he had taken his two blind elderly dogs, Pugslee and Ernie, to a Rover pet sitter on August 6 before heading out of town.

“He made me believe that he was responsible, and the dogs seemed happy the couple of times I’ve left them before,” said Nufeld.

Nufeld explained that he had brought their kennels with him, but the pet sitter assured him that he wouldn’t need them.

“He gave me the impression that he had a place you know if he had to leave for any reason that they’d be fine,” he said.

A day later, Nufeld said he got a call from Federal Way police informing him that Pugslee had been brutally attacked and killed by the pet sitter’s own dog.

Nufeld told KIRO 7 that the owner had left the dogs home alone with his young son.

“He knew that dog was not in a good homing situation and he left that dog there with my dogs and that dog attacked Pugslee violently,” he said.

Nufeld said the other dog in the attack was put down.

Rover told KIRO 7 that the pet sitter has been removed from the platform.

Nufeld hopes this is a sign for other pet owners to always do their research.

“It’s what can happen if they don’t they don’t do their homework on who’s gonna be watching their animals.”

Rover responded to KIRO 7 about their efforts to ensure pet safety:

Before listing services on Rover, all pet sitters must pass an enhanced background check and a safety quiz, and their profile must be reviewed by a member of our team

The search filters on our app and website allow pet owners to search for sitters who can meet the unique needs of their pets, such as homes without other pets or children, as well as for sitters with special skills, such as the ability to provide medication or experience with puppies or senior dogs

We encourage pet parents to meet a few sitters and conduct a Meet and Greet to find the right match. We also recommend that pet parents visit the space where their pets will stay to allow them to consider if the environment is a good match for their pets

Since Rover launched in our home market of Seattle, close to 1.5 million bookings have been made through Rover. Of those services that received reviews, 98% were rated as “Five Stars”

