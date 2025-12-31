Dog found zipped in suitcase in Everett finds forever home

EVERETT, Wash. — A two-year-old pit bull that was found zip-tied in a dumpster has a new name and a loving home.

According to the Everett Animal Shelter, ‘Binny’ was renamed Maisey and is adjusting well and settling in.

“She has a very sweet, curious spirit, like everything is new to her. She is playful and spunky in the best way. She still has some boundaries and manners to learn, but we have her signed up for some “teach the human” classes starting early January,” her new owner shared with the shelter.

They also shared that Maisey is enjoying playing with sticks, chasing balls and defending the backyard from birds and squirrels.

“We look forward to many many years with her - she is a joy! She loves looking out the front window watching the world go by” the owner shared.

On December 14, a suspect was taken into custody regarding Maisey’s case. The person was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on animal cruelty charges.

