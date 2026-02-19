Docs: Lacey mom accused buying pot in bulk from shops to upsell it to young customers

LACEY, Wash. — A 57-year-old woman accused of running a drug operation targeting children from her Lacey home pleaded not guilty to 10 criminal counts.

Cedrida Green, known as “Mama Green,” has been charged alongside her adult son and daughter following a police raid that uncovered drugs, guns and more than $26,000 in cash.

The charges follow a police investigation into a residence where more than 150 students, some as young as 13, were documented entering and exiting during school days.

Authorities allege the operation primarily targeted children from nearby Komachin Middle School and Timberline High School.

During the search of the home last week, police seized cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and vape products.

Investigation records indicate that more than 150 children visited the home on an average school day.

Many of these children were students from nearby Komachin Middle School and Timberline High School, with some visitors documented as young as 13.

“It’s just very unfortunate that all this behavior was occurring for a period of time next to our schools and our parks and really affecting young people in our community and so we’re really happy that the behavior stopped,” said Wayne Graham, senior deputy prosecutor for Thurston County.

The investigation also involved Green’s 21-year-old son, Jacob Green and 20-year-old daughter, Jade Green.

Along with two other acquaintances, both Jacob and Jade pleaded not guilty to various drug and gun charges related to the operation.

According to court documents, Green allegedly visited local cannabis shops to purchase products in bulk.

She then reportedly marked up the prices of these items before selling them to her younger customers.

While local shops declined to comment on their product limits or prevention measures, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board maintains specific legal possession maximums.

These limits include one ounce of usable cannabis, 16 ounces of infused products such as edibles, 72 ounces of cannabis-infused drinks and 7 grams of cannabis concentrate.

A trial date is set for May.

©2026 Cox Media Group