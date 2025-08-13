DOC prisoner escapes custody at SEA Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — A prisoner being transported by the Department of Corrections (DOC) escaped custody inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The DOC is asking people to be on the lookout for 20-year-old John Nino.

Nino was on the fourth floor with two DOC officers when he escaped. Port of Seattle officials say he ran to the light rail, then across the pedestrian bridge on the east side of the station, down toward International Boulevard.

The Port of Seattle police assisted in the search, but the Nino was not located.

Nino is 6′2″ and weighs 154 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red coat and gray sweatpants. He has a distinct tattoo over his left eyebrow.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

According to the DOC, Nino was on community supervision for second-degree burglary. A warrant was issued for him in June after he failed to report for meetings with his community corrections officer.

He was arrested several days ago in New Mexico and was being returned to DOC custody in Washington when he escaped, the DOC said.

