Do you recognize this cow? WSDOT wants to help get her home

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is working to return a lost little cow home after she was found by the side of the road in Kirkland.

WSDOT crews spotted the stuffed animal on the shoulder of NB I-405, just south of 116th, in Kirkland on Wednesday, February 4.

The team brought her to safety, gave her a bath, and now she’s hanging out at the maintenance shop until her herd is found.

If you recognize this cow, let WSDOT know so they can help her find her way home!

“Just another day of keeping Wasington moo-ving,” said WSDOT.

