Do you recognize him? Help Bothell PD reunite this man with a lost wedding ring

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell police are looking to identify this man, but he’s not a suspect.

According to police, this man lost a wedding band in the Holly Hills neighborhood of Bothell last May.

That ring was apparently recently located, and police are attempting to reunite the man with the sentimental item.

If you know who he is, send him a message or contact Bothell police’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 and reference case #2026-5449.

“Thank you for helping us reunite this ring with its owner,” Bothell PD wrote on Facebook.

