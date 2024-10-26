Do you recognize her?: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen Friday night in Suquamish

SUQUAMISH, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday morning after she was last seen Friday night in Suquamish.

According to Washington State Patrol, Cheyenne Castanedo-Sigo, 17, was last seen Friday at 8:45 p.m. in the Suquamish area but may be in the Seattle area.

She was last seen wearing a tan hoody with musical artist “HER” on the front and gray sweatpants.

She is described as being 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Please call 911 if you recognize her and have information regarding her whereabouts.

