Do you live near Mount Rainier? The park wants to lease your property

ASHFORD, Wash. — Do you own a house, an RV, or a trailer near Mount Rainier?

Mount Rainier National Park says it’s looking for places that seasonal staff can rent outside the park from March to November of 2025.

The park has limited housing, which makes it difficult to attract new employees.

For a second consecutive year, the park is being given additional funding to help expand housing opportunities.

It currently houses about 240 permanent and seasonal employees during its busy summer season.

If you have a property that you’re interested in leasing, you can reach out to the Mount Rainier National Park Housing Office at (360) 569-6232.

Here are some of the requirements:

· Houses and apartments must have a separate bedroom and bathroom from the landowner and ideally include at least two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· Houses and apartments must have smoke detectors and full-sized kitchens. Fire suppression systems are preferred.

· RV pads must, at minimum, be able to accommodate a 40-foot by 12-foot RV and have full hookups.

· Houses, apartments, and RV pads must be located within 50 miles of Paradise within Mount Rainier National Park and be available for lease from March through November 2025 (eight months).

