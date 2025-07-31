Do you have a plan in the event of a tsunami evacuation?

WASHINGTON — Emergency preparedness managers say Tuesday’s Tsunami Advisory that was cancelled Wednesday morning, is a good reminder for people in Western Washington to know their plan when to evacuate.

The 8.8 magnitude quake off the eastern coast of Russia is similar to the strength the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake could case.

“[That is} a locally generated event, in which there will be very little time for warning. The earthquake is your warning that a tsunami is coming and the action that people need to take is just get to high ground as quick as possible.” Daniel Eungard said, lead tsunami program geologist at the Washington Geological Survey.

Eungard says the Puget Sound Region has threats from Alaska Aleutian Island chain because of the proximity and frequency to Washington.

In that case, there would still likely be at least a couple of hours to prepare. Though, because of the immediacy of a Cascadia Subduction Zone quake, he urges people to study evacuation routes from their home, work, school, or other places they go frequently so they can just react when the time comes.

Maps showing Tsunami threats as well as Evacuation maps are available here.

