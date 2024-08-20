Dive in! Point Defiance Zoo’s eye-to-eye shark experience returns

TACOMA - — If you’ve ever wanted to swim with sharks, now is your chance.

After a three-year hiatus, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is reviving its Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives program.

The first endeavors will take place this week.

According to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, six shark species swim in the recently remodeled Outer Reef habitat.

Divers must be eight years or older and no experience is necessary. Minors need to be accompanied to the zoo and program check-in by an adult.

According to the website, workers will teach divers how to breathe underwater using surface-supplied air.

Divers will need to bring a swimsuit.

General admission is $155 per person. According to the website, this includes Zoo admission and a souvenir video taken by staff during the dive.

