Multiple shots fired outside restaurant at Southcenter Mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police are investigating a shooting at Southcenter Mall that happened near a restaurant around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers quickly responded and secured the scene. It looks like the shooting happened around the outside of BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and in that area of the mall.

Based on an initial investigation. it appears one person was shooting at another person, who was running away.

It does not appear to be a random act of violence, based on the initial investigation.

No one was injured but there was damage to several windows of businesses nearby. Several evidence markers were on the ground outside.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Tukwila Police at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call our non/emergency line at (206)-241-2121. You can also send them a private message on social media.

