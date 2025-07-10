Disruptions to trash collection expands to Seattle, Bellevue as Lacey strike continues

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A strike by trash collectors is spreading across Western Washington, which means tens of thousands of residents could have their trash service disrupted.

Workers for Republic Services have expanded their picket lines to King and Snohomish Counties Thursday after a strike kicked off Wednesday morning in Thurston County, led by a union representing trash collectors.

Members of Teamsters Local 252, the union representing employees at Republic trash and garbage services, are currently on strike in Lacey, but union members in Seattle and Bellevue are honoring the picket lines.

“We extended picket lines to those other locations,” Matt McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio. “Our members who service Seattle and Bellevue are not actively striking. They are not picketing themselves, but our Teamsters don’t cross picket lines, so they are not reporting to work because there’s a picket line at their job.

“For the customers in Seattle and in Bellevue, they should expect disruptions in waste collections,” McQuaid added.

The strike was announced Tuesday night by Teamsters Local 252. The union stated they are striking to protest “unfair labor practices” and are rallying for improved wages, stronger labor protections, and better benefits.

“Collection services are suspended today, July 9, due to an out-of-market labor disruption that has caused a work stoppage at Republic Services’ operations in King County and Snohomish County,” Republic Services wrote in an official statement. “As with inclement weather service delays, Republic Services will collect double garbage, recycling, and organic materials on your next regularly scheduled service day at no additional charge.”

Republic apologized for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

The members in Lacey who are on strike are members at the transfer stations.

WA strike a part of a growing national movement

The strike is part of a national movement from the union against Republic. Teamsters 252 is set to join unions in California, Georgia, Illinois, and Massachusetts in the strike.

“These workers perform dangerous, high-stakes jobs that protect our communities and environment every single day,” Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 396 and Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division, said regarding the national movement. “They deserve a contract that respects their contributions — not lowball proposals and corporate stonewalling. The company must bargain in good faith.”

Workers could extend picket lines to potentially 3,500 Teamsters nationwide, the union said.

It’s unclear how long the strike could last or how many customers will be impacted.

Republic Services stated it is currently in contract negotiations with Local 252.

“We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining and are ready to continue discussions with the union to reach an agreement in Lacey that benefits our employees, our customers, and our company,” Republic Services wrote in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group