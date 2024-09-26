Did you feel it? 4.0 quake shakes near Victoria, B.C.

Near VICTORIA, B.C. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook about 11 miles northeast of Victoria, B.C., early Thursday, and some people in Washington and beyond reported feeling it.

It happened at 4:05 a.m. in the Haro Strait near the San Juan Islands at a depth of nearly 32 miles.

A woman from Port Townsend told us she felt the earthquake slightly shake her house.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network received reports of people feeling the quake in Anacortes, Blaine, Bow, Burlington, and Edmonds. There was also one report each from Garden City, ID, and another from Gold Beach, OR.

No matter where you live, if you felt the earthquake, let PNSN know at this link.

Folks in the San Juan Islands might have felt this one. Anyone get rattled awake? https://t.co/HAN5GDbChj — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) September 26, 2024

