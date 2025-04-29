60 years ago today: 6.5 magnitude rocks Puget Sound for 45 seconds

On April 29, 1965, at 8:29 a.m., a powerful earthquake struck the Puget Sound region, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.5-magnitude quake lasted roughly 45 seconds and caused significant destruction in Western Washington, particularly in Seattle and surrounding communities.

The quake’s epicenter was located near Des Moines, Washington, and was one of the strongest in the region’s recorded history — surpassed only by earthquakes in 1872, 1949, and 2001. The tremor was felt across a 190,000 square mile area, extending into northwest Oregon, British Columbia, and northern Idaho.

Three people were killed by falling debris — one in Seattle’s Pioneer Square and two at Fisher Flouring Mills on Harbor Island. Four others, all elderly women from Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and Port Townsend, died from heart failure linked to the stress of the quake.

Damage in Seattle was widespread and, in some areas, severe. The hardest-hit zones were West Seattle, Harbor Island, South Seattle, and the Duwamish industrial area.

Nearly every structure on Harbor Island and much of the Seattle waterfront sustained damage. At Fisher Flouring Mills, a 50,000-gallon water tank fell from the 15th story and destroyed part of the building’s infrastructure.

In Pioneer Square, bricks fell from older buildings, including the historic Union Pacific Railroad Station, which was evacuated after sustaining structural damage.

A woman sleeping in the Smith Tower’s penthouse was thrown from her bed.

The nearby Federal Office Building experienced cracks on its upper floors, and retail stores like Frederick & Nelson and The Bon Marché reported plaster damage, broken china, and fallen mannequins.

Seattle’s schools also suffered extensively. Eight schools closed temporarily for inspections, affecting 8,800 students.

West Alki School lost a 60-foot chimney, and Franklin High School had structural damage to its stairwells and lunchroom. Other damaged schools included Ballard, Queen Anne, and West Seattle high schools, as well as several elementary and junior high schools.

The University of Washington campus sustained moderate damage, with reports of tree swaying, soil cracking, and flooding from broken water mains. Sand was observed spurting from the earth in several areas, including the university’s lower football field.

In North Seattle, Green Lake sloshed noticeably, and water mains broke at Woodland Park. The Aqua Theater and nearby crew rowing house were damaged by a collapsing wall.

The shaking was intense in South King County and Eastside towns, including Renton, Kent, Issaquah, Auburn, and North Bend. Many communities experienced structural damage, fallen chimneys, cracked sidewalks, and damaged water systems.

In Issaquah, schools were seriously damaged and a liquor store lost much of its inventory. Kent’s old Armory shed bricks onto parked cars, and in North Bend, an extensive landslide occurred on Mount Si’s southwest slope.

Renton’s Boeing Plant suffered foundation damage, and a large boiler was destroyed at the Pacific Car and Foundry. Auburn schools were temporarily closed due to falling ceiling plaster.

Some towns experienced more intense shaking than others. In Pacific, residents said the quake lasted more than two minutes. In Preston, witnesses described strong vibrations, loud earth noises, and undulating ground movement. In Carnation, lights and objects swung violently. In Duvall and Grotto, chimneys fell and clocks stopped.

Following the disaster, the City of Seattle surveyed 1,405 buildings. Of those, 454 — roughly 32% — suffered some form of damage. Ninety-one buildings had serious or extensive structural issues, and 113 had moderate damage. Minor issues like cracked plaster and fallen chimney bricks were found in hundreds more.

In West Seattle, a survey of 188 city blocks revealed that 1,712 of 5,005 chimneys were damaged — more than 34%. On Alki Beach, officials reported that “virtually every chimney was down.”

Harbor Island’s industrial facilities sustained some of the worst damage. Numerous bridges over the Duwamish River were impaired, temporarily halting marine traffic. At Rainier Brewing Company, two massive brewing tanks toppled — one spilling its contents across the facility floor. Several piers and port facilities required major repairs.

Water mains failed days later, including a 20-inch pipe under Western Avenue near Spring Street. At Providence Hospital, two doctors were trapped in an elevator that dropped three floors, and surgical operations were delayed due to airborne plaster dust. Chandeliers swayed violently inside St. James Cathedral.

Numerous other towns throughout King County reported Mercalli Intensity VII shaking — moderate to strong — with widespread property damage. These included Enumclaw, Ravensdale, Vashon Island, and Skykomish.

In Vashon’s southern and western parts, the Burton-Tahlequah Road shifted, and stock fell from store shelves. On Mercer Island and throughout Bellevue, Baring, Fall City, and Bothell, ground movement was noticeable but less severe (Intensity VI), causing hanging objects to swing and small items to fall.

The quake remains one of the most impactful natural disasters in the region’s modern history, with damages in 1965 estimated at $12.5 million — roughly $65 million when adjusted for inflation by 1999.

