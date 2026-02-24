Did you feel it? 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit near Snohomish, Washington, early this morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

PNSN reports the earthquake hit around 5:42 a.m. on Tuesday, February 24.

The preliminary report said the quake was a magnitude 3.2, located 9.4 km south of Snohomish, but PNSN later updated the report to say the quake was a magnitude 3.0, located 5.9 mi south of Snohomish.

To check out more data or to report your experience, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group