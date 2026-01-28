Did the NFL foreshadow Super Bowl LX? Old graphic fuels online debate

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

It looks like the NFL predicted which teams would be heading to Super Bowl LX. The league says no, but fans scrolling through social media Sunday are asking questions. You be the judge.

The graphic, originally shared by the NFL on Sept. 4, depicts players from all 32 teams on a road toward the Vince Lombardi trophy and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., the site of this year’s big game. However, leading the pack are Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

32 teams with February dreams. We’re so back. pic.twitter.com/3myEdLhOG8 — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2025

The artwork was intended to symbolize each team’s pursuit of a Super Bowl championship, but it’s now fueling online speculation that the league had somehow foreshadowed the Super Bowl LX matchup nearly four months in advance. It also re-ignited controversy surrounding the NFL’s Super Bowl past and present logos.

In several recent seasons, fans have noted that the color schemes in the logos appeared to match the teams that ultimately reached the Super Bowl.

For Super Bowl LVI, the orange-and-yellow aligned with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl LVII featured a red-and-green design, matching the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl LIX again used red and green, coinciding with another Chiefs v. Eagles matchup.

Many well-known commentators and sports pundits have weighed in on the speculation. The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen recently reacted on his show.

“All right, now zoom in on the two quarterbacks who are closest to the track,” NFL Network’s Rich Eisen said. “That’s crazy. That’s fantastic. Darnold and Maye are up front. Up front!”

“Yep, this is really from September,” NFL Redzone host Scott Hansen said on social media. “Look all the way up front…”

Meanwhile, according to the league, the matchup was not predetermined, and there is no conspiracy.

“Re: the ‘controversy’ over this image – no,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy wrote on X.

