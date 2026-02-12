Detectives say Rainier Beach students were targeted in fatal bus stop shooting

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help after two Rainier Beach High School students were shot and killed at a South Seattle bus stop, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Homicide detectives say Tyjon Stewart, 18, and Traveiah Houfmuse, 17, were directly targeted when they were shot near Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly after students had been dismissed from school for the day.

When patrol officers arrived, they found two teenage boys with apparent fatal gunshot wounds.

Police provided emergency medical treatment until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over care.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the gunman got off a King County Metro Route 106 bus before opening fire at the bus stop.

After the shooting, the suspect ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police and deputies searched nearby but did not find the suspect.

Investigators are now trying to identify and locate the shooter.

They are especially interested in speaking with people who were at the bus stop and those who were riding the Route 106 bus at the time.

“We want to speak with the crowd waiting at the bus stop as well as passengers on the bus,” said SPD Det. David Simmons. “There were dozens of students from local schools at the stop when the victims were shot.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

