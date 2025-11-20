Detectives say driver with no license had BAC 3x the legal limit in deadly Renton crash

RENTON, Wash. — Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old who investigators say allegedly drove recklessly while under the influence-- without a proper license-- over the summer, leading to two crashes and a death.

On Aug. 10 around 6 p.m., 21-year-old Jonathan Misghina Mender was driving his SUV on 140th Way SE in Renton. Detectives say he was speeding and took a turn too quickly, making a wide turn onto Maple Valley Highway and hitting an oncoming car head-on.

According to charging documents, he briefly got out of the car and said he was going to pull over, but then sped off without asking for the other driver’s information or insurance.

The other driver had minor injuries.

As he was speeding off, he was allegedly seen on dash cam weaving in and out of traffic, nearly rear-ending another car, according to court documents.

Within a few minutes of the crash, detectives say Mender drove into oncoming lanes again to pass traffic and hit another car. He lost control of his SUV, hitting another oncoming car.

The driver in the second car, a Fiat, tried to brake to lessen the impact, but court documents say that made no difference with the speed Mender was allegedly going.

Court documents say Mender got out of his car and waited for police this time.

The driver of the Fiat had to be cut out of his car.

He allegedly showed signs of impairment and had his blood drawn at the scene, according to court documents.

"At the hospital, he denied alcohol or drug use, but the hospital alcohol test was consistent with the forensic blood draw and indicated marijuana, opiate, and fentanyl use," according to court documents.

Months later, his blood test results came back as a .22-- which is nearly three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

The driver of the Fiat died from his injuries on Aug. 25.

According to court documents, Mender has an ID card with a California address but not a valid Washington license.

Mender has pleaded not guilty.

He has been charged with:

Vehicular homicide

Reckless driving

Hit and run/attended vehicle

Driving while under the influence

No valid operator’s licuense

Bail has been set at $75,000.

If Mender posts bond, he is ordered to be on electronic home monitoring and can’t have alcohol or non-prescription drugs. He will also have an ignition interlock device on his car and have a speed detection device.

©2025 Cox Media Group