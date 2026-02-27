Detectives looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash in Lewis County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for the driver of a full-size pickup that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 (I5).

WSP says the two-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026, around 5:50 pm on I5 near milepost 66 in the Toledo/Winlock area of Lewis County.

The crash involved a red Nissan SUV and an unknown maroon full-size pickup truck.

WSP says after the impact, the truck continued southbound on I5 without stopping.

They say the pickup was likely damaged on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Conor Schwilke via email at Conor.Schwilke@wsp.wa.gov.

