Detectives looking for information in hit-and-run near Lind that killed pedestrian last year

LIND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol detectives continue to look for witnesses to a crash that killed a pedestrian last year near Lind.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on State Route 395 on Oct. 20, 2023. The vehicle involved may have been a white passenger car.

WSP says it’s possible the driver did not know their car hit someone, or they may have known and left the scene.

The victim’s body was discovered in the road by officers who were driving in the area.

Detectives are looking for possible witnesses or information about anyone who may have hit something in the area.

They are also looking for anyone who may have seen someone walking along SR 395 before the crash.

If you have information that could help with the investigation you’re asked to contact WSP Detective Lewis Stevens at 509-904-5102 or email Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group