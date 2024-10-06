Detectives investigate multi-car collision in Interbay

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a three-car collision that left four people injured in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood on Friday, October 6.

SPD and Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the crash on 15th Avenue West at 3:52 p.m., with SPD shutting down the road to oncoming traffic while SFD crews worked to rescue people trapped inside two of the three “significantly damaged” cars.

Three people in all were extracted and taken to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries, while a fourth sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

According to SPD, the 19-year-old female driver of the gray Toyota Venza sustained serious injuries, and a 17-year-old male passenger was rendered unconscious. The 51-year-old female driver of the red Toyota Highlander sustained serious injuries. The 24-year-old male driver of the black Subaru Outback sustained only minor injuries.

An SPD statement described the apparent circumstances of the crash, though detectives are working to determine the exact details that led up to the collision:

‘Witnesses stated that the gray Toyota was traveling southbound on 15th Avenue and struck the curb then crossed into northbound oncoming traffic. The vehicle collided with the red Toyota and black Subaru before flipping over.’

Patrol officers blocked the roadway for an extended time during the rescue and until detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad could arrive to investigate.

