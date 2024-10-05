Local

Rollover crash traps three people, shuts down street in Queen Anne

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the 2800 block of 15th Avenue West on Friday afternoon with three patients reportedly trapped.

Crews responded to the ‘Major Heavy Rescue’ at 3:52 p.m., with SPD shutting down the road to oncoming traffic while SFD crews worked on extricating the patients. By 4:24 p.m., SFD crews said that all three patients had been rescued.

SPD told drivers to avoid the area and expect an extended street closure at 15th Avenue West and West Armour Street.

KIRO 7 will continue to update this story with new developments.

