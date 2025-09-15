Detectives investigate Grand Mound homicide, where a previous shootout took place

GRAND MOUND, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating a homicide in Grand Mount after a person died from bullet wounds.

The shooting happened off 201st Ave SW on Sunday Morning.

TCSO says that the location is the exact location of a shootout that happened on July 19.

Deputies tried to give the victim life-saving care, but they died at the scene.

TCSO Detectives are investigating the shooting with the help of the Washington State Patrol.

They are asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call 360-704-2740 or email detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

©2025 Cox Media Group