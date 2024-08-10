Detectives ask for public’s help after body found on Rainier Avenue in Renton

Renton police are seeking the public’s help after a deceased man was found in the bushes along the east side of the 800 block of Rainier Avenue North on July 23.

According to the Renton Police Department, the man has been identified and is believed to have been struck by a vehicle several days before he was discovered.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between July 14 and July 23 to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Lane at Klane@rentonwa.gov.

