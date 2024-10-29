Des Moines PD search for missing 14-year-old

DES MOINES, Wash. — The Des Moines Police Department issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Des Moines PD, Abner Rodriguez Herrera was last seen on Oct. 22 at his home before school. He has not returned home since.

About a week later on Tuesday, police released a flyer with the missing boy’s details. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and a black vest and is said to be approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Police say that he has associates in Burien. He is also said to be bilingual, with Spanish being his first language.

On the missing persons poster, police added the reminder, “It is a crime to harbor a minor without the parent’s permission ... Don’t get stuck, call 911.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301.





