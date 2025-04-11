Des Moines company faces $166K fine after workers hurt in propane tank explosion

DES MOINES, Wash. — A Des Moines company is facing a hefty fine of more than $166,000 after two workers were hurt in a propane tank explosion,

The company, Calhoun Tanks and Services, says it plans to appeal the decision by Labor and Industries. According to the owner, they’ve been good for 30 years — this was a one-time thing, and they value safety.

The explosion happened after a resort hired Calhoun Tanks and Services to inspect an 18,000-gallon underground propane tank to find out if it could be put back into service. Two workers cut open piping to the tank, spreading propane, when a vaporizer unit auto-ignited.

No one got hurt the first time, but Labor and Industries said the owner didn’t fix the piping to the tank after that. So another explosion happened, sending one worker to the hospital with burns on 30% of his body, and a second worker with burns to his arms.

Labor and Industries says the business ignored rules to keep workers safe, with all the citations adding up to a total of $166,423.

