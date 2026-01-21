Deputies search Spanaway Lake High after gun report; lockdown lifted with no arrests

Spanaway Lake High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report that a student may have had a gun, but deputies did not find a weapon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were alerted to a text message reporting that a student had a gun on campus.

As a precaution, the school was placed into lockdown while deputies investigated.

Pierce County deputies used a K-9 to search the school for about 45 minutes while the campus was locked down.

No gun was found during the search, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests were made.

In a message to families, Bethel School District said deputies placed Spanaway Lake High School into a full lockdown for about 30 minutes while they investigated the report.

After that, deputies shifted the school to a modified lockdown so classes could continue.

“During the modified lockdown, deputies searched the building but did not find a weapon,” the district said.

The modified lockdown has since been lifted, and the school is no longer under any restrictions.

District officials thanked students and staff for following emergency protocols and credited the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for responding to the report.

