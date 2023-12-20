Deputies return gunfire after Puyallup driver fires shots from pickup truck’s window

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Deputies in Puyallup returned gunfire after a man in a moving pickup fired shots from the truck’s window Tuesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies were called to a report of a suspect in a pickup driving down the middle of Canyon Road near 176th Street East as he fired a rifle from the truck’s window.

A caller had been following the truck and deputies found it off 192nd Street East and 82nd Avenue East.

In a radio call at 9:20 p.m., deputies said the truck was heading toward the main entrance of what appeared to be a gated community. A minute later, deputies called out that shots had been fired.

They said the person in the pickup had fired at them, then again called out on the radio that they had returned gunfire.

At that point, deputies ordered the man in the truck to surrender. He followed their instructions and was taken into custody. He was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday’s incident was the fourth shooting in five weeks in which a deputy fired shots. It was the fifth incident in which shots were fired by suspects or deputies within five weeks.

The incidents follow:

Nov. 17, SWAT Team officer-involved shooting in Bremerton.

Nov. 28, Officer-involved shooting with a wanted suspect from Tacoma, Meridian over HWY 512 in Puyallup.

Dec. 5, Double shooting suspect shot at deputies, 9700 Croft Street in Parkland.

Dec. 12, Officer-involved shooting with two deputies struck by gunfire, 4300 Vickery in Tacoma.

Dec. 19, Officer-involved shooting Tuesday night at 8100 192nd Street Court East in Puyallup.

