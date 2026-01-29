Deputies: Man lights duplex on fire, grabs machete during court-ordered eviction

LACEY, Wash. — A man set his home on fire before grabbing a machete while trying to avoid an eviction notice from Thurston County deputies.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), deputies responded to a duplex along Carpenter Road NE for an eviction on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Sanders says the tenant was provided numerous notifications throughout the eviction process and was aware that Wednesday was the final notice.

The landlord told deputies that the tenant had caused significant damage to the residence, and neighbors reported abusive behavior from him, noting he would scream racial slurs at minorities when they passed by.

The tenant refused to exit the duplex despite nearly two hours of trying to negotiate, according to Sheriff Sanders.

“Suddenly, flames could be seen from the couch in the living room and the residence went up in flames,” wrote Sheriff Sanders.

Deputies say neighbors in the other duplex were evacuated as the residence was quickly engulfed in flames, and when the suspect exited, he refused commands and walked toward the backyard.

“Multiple 40mm less lethal rounds were deployed, striking the suspect. The suspect then armed himself with a machete,” said Sheriff Sanders.

Sheriff Sanders said deputies took cover behind trees and worked to negotiate with the suspect, using time, distance, and cover to avoid having to shoot.

A taser was reportedly deployed as the suspect walked toward a deputy, but the suspect used the machete to cut the probe wires. More 40mm rounds were deployed as deputies maintained their distance, according to Sheriff Sanders, and the suspect then tried to walk out to the street before a second taser deployment was successful.

Deputies tried to handcuff the suspect, but the flames were too hot from the residence, so he was dragged out to the street before being detained and taken to the hospital.

The suspect had an injury to his right arm, which deputies believe he got during the first less-lethal shot.

Once cleared from the hospital, he will be booked for first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief.

