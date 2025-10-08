Deputies looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run near Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a damaged 2012-2014 Subaru Impreza that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:09 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Rhododendron Dr NW, south of Pioneer Hill Rd NW, in unincorporated Poulsbo.

The Subaru Impreza may be a shade of black or red. It has damage on the right front side and is missing a side mirror and fog light trim.

If you have any information, call 911.

