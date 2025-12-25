Deputies locate missing Idaho teen in Mason County

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says it found a missing teen reported by the Moscow Police Department.

Moscow Police contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday about the missing teen.

Patrol deputies investigated and contacted family members in the area to find where the teen could be located.

He was eventually found hiding on a county resident’s property.

The teen was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services until his parents could come to get him.

An adult on scene was arrested for custodial interference and for additional outstanding warrants.

