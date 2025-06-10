Deputies: Grays Harbor homeowner spooks burglar mid-snack

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of breaking into someone’s home and helping themselves to some food.

Deputies believe the man wandered inside through an unlocked door.

He took off into the woods after the homeowner spooked him, but thanks to some help from K9 Titus, deputies found him.

The man was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for burglary.

