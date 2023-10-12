Deputies find man shot at Fred Meyer in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a Fred Meyer in Burien after reports of a shooting Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 14300 block of 1st Avenue South.

Deputies found a man who was shot and gave aid. The man was then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The KCSO said the shooting is still in the early stages of being investigated.

No one has been arrested and the severity of the man’s injuries is unknown.

